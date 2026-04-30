Go Fashion Chennai brand reports 60% profit fall to 7.9cr
Business
Go Fashion, the Chennai-based brand known for its bottom wear, just reported a 60% drop in profits for the March 2026 quarter, down to ₹7.9 crore from last year's ₹19.9 crore.
Revenue also slipped a bit to ₹196 crore.
Go Fashion closes 90-95 outlets
CEO Gautam Saraogi says this hit is mainly because they spent money consolidating stores, closing about 90 to 95 smaller outlets to focus on bigger spaces.
Now, their total store area is much larger.
On the bright side, Go Fashion is betting on e-commerce (now 3% to 4% of sales) and has launched new stores focused on daily wear, and its portfolio mix has shifted to about 70% value-added bottoms.