Go Fashion Chennai brand reports 60% profit fall to 7.9cr

Go Fashion closes 90-95 outlets

CEO Gautam Saraogi says this hit is mainly because they spent money consolidating stores, closing about 90 to 95 smaller outlets to focus on bigger spaces.

Now, their total store area is much larger.

On the bright side, Go Fashion is betting on e-commerce (now 3% to 4% of sales) and has launched new stores focused on daily wear, and its portfolio mix has shifted to about 70% value-added bottoms.