Go for these powerful credit cards for community volunteers
What's the story
Social workers in India frequently grapple with financial hurdles, ranging from covering basic necessities to raising funds for major initiatives.
Choosing the right credit card can offer more than just financial flexibility—it can also unlock rewards and benefits that directly support their cause.
This article highlights five powerful credit cards that provide distinct advantages for social workers, with a focus on rewards on government transactions, global acceptance, and lifestyle perks.
Government rewards
Rewarding government transactions
The IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card is an excellent choice for volunteers handling government-related expenses.
By offering up to 2.5% rewards on these transactions with no upper limit, it becomes a highly advantageous tool.
Redeeming these rewards against Amazon Pay vouchers or flight and hotel bookings further enhances its appeal, particularly given the card's lifetime free status.
Quarterly milestones
Milestone benefits for significant expenses
Volunteers with high government payments can derive significant value from the HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Credit Card.
While it doesn't directly reward government transactions, its quarterly milestone benefits encompass these expenses.
Spending ₹400,000 in a quarter grants 10,000 bonus points, translating to a 2.5% return when utilized for travel bookings.
Its broad range of accelerated rewards renders it adaptable for different spending requirements.
Kotak Cards
Specialized rewards on government services
Perfect for people who are making government transactions or donations, Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Cards provide up to 2.25% and 2.5% rewards, respectively.
With minimum spends of ₹12 lakh on White and ₹40 lakh on White Reserve, you can choose from Amazon Pay vouchers or travel bookings.
These benefits are ideal for volunteers.
Standard Chartered benefits
Streamlined rewards system
The Standard Chartered Ultimate Credit Card is ideal for volunteers who require frequent government transaction management.
It provides three reward points per ₹150 spent, translating to a 2% reward rate.
While its redemption options are more restrictive than others—concentrating on brand-specific vouchers—it's a good fit for those seeking simple reward systems.
Key considerations
Global access and lifestyle perks
Visa Infinite credit cards are perfect for volunteers who want lifestyle perks along with wide acceptance.
They're accepted worldwide, provide access to millions of ATMs, and come with benefits like unlimited lounge and golf access.
These features make traveling and volunteering abroad more enjoyable, and are a reason why it is a preferred choice for those participating in international projects.