Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails AI Policy 2026
Business
Goa's AI Policy 2026 is being welcomed by the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as a "forward-looking initiative."
The policy aims to make Goa a hub for research and innovation by bringing AI into areas like tourism, healthcare, and creative industries.
GCCI President Pratima Dhond said this move could boost jobs and help the state's economy grow.
Policy proposes 250cr fund, AI training
The plan proposes a ₹250 crore Innovation Fund over five years and wants to train 50,000 people in AI skills by 2030.
There's also a focus on "Responsible AI" (so tech is used safely), three Centers of Excellence, projects like a Konkani language AI model, and new AI labs in 50 schools to get students started early.