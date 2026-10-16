GoDaddy Airo is an AI platform for Indian SMBs
Business
GoDaddy Airo is an AI-powered platform designed to make life easier for Indian small and medium businesses.
It bundles website building, logo design, and marketing tools into one place, so entrepreneurs can spend less time stressing about tech and more time growing their ideas.
Airo requires no coding skills
With Airo, you don't need coding skills to launch a professional-looking site.
The platform helps you create a brand logo, suggests custom domain names with AI, and offers digital marketing tools to boost your business online.
Perfect for startups or anyone wanting to stand out without the usual hassle.