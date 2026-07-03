GoDaddy appeals Delhi High Court order blocking 1,100-plus fake websites
Business
GoDaddy is appealing a Delhi High Court order from December 2025 that blocked more than 1,100 fake websites and set tough new rules for domain registrars.
The company says these rules, meant to fight fraud, could actually put legitimate website owners at risk of harassment and phishing.
Delhi court seeks 72-hour owner disclosure
The court wants registrars to share website owners' names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers within 72 hours if someone shows legitimate interest.
GoDaddy argues this could lead to privacy issues and even drive companies out of India, since domain registration is part of a global system.
Other registrars like Namecheap are also pushing back.
The next hearing is set for July 16.