Godavari Biorefineries secures Chinese patent for antiviral V-ATPase inhibitors
Godavari Biorefineries just landed a Chinese patent for a new way to fight viral infections.
Their invention uses compounds that inhibit V-ATPase, a cellular mechanism some viruses use during infection.
With this win, plus an earlier patent in Japan, the company has secured patent protection in China, following an earlier patent in Japan.
Samir Somaiya: China recognition helps mission
This latest patent highlights Godavari's push to tackle big health problems through science.
As Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, put it, the recognition in China helps their mission to develop original molecules through science-led research.
Shout-out to inventors Sangeeta Srivastava, Sandip Gavade, Maithili Athavale, and Prashant Kharkhar for driving the research forward.