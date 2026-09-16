Godavari Biorefineries shares climb nearly 10% after Chinese patent

Godavari Biorefineries's shares shot up nearly 10% today after the company scored a Chinese patent for compounds used in treating viral infections.

The buzz sent trading volumes soaring, with over 2.2 million shares changing hands and the stock peaking at ₹258.87 and was trading at ₹248.66 as of 10.36am.

This excitement also bumped the company's market value to about ₹12.71 billion.