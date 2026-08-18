Godavari Biorefineries wins European patent for oral cancer composition
Godavari Biorefineries just scored a European patent for a new oral pharmaceutical composition that targets breast and prostate cancers.
Its formula mixes novel anti-cancer compounds with a solubilizing agent, making the medicine easier for the body to absorb and more effective overall.
This win also boosts its oncology-focused intellectual property portfolio.
Srivastava and Somaiya stress absorption, IP
Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, Godavari Biorefineries Limited, highlighted how improving drug absorption is key for better cancer treatments, while Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Godavari Biorefineries Limited, called the patent "This European patent is an important milestone in that journey, strengthening our intellectual property and opening possibilities for developing solutions with potential applications in healthcare."