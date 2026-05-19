Godfrey Phillips India and ITC raise cigarette prices, shares rise
Cigarette makers Godfrey Phillips India and ITC bumped up prices on some premium brands to handle higher taxes, and their shares jumped as a result.
Pocket Marlboro now costs ₹85 (up from ₹70), while Gold Flake Superstar is priced at ₹79 (previously ₹70).
These pricier options make up about 8-12% of sales, according to NDTV Profit, quoting B&K Securities.
Excise duties ₹2,050-₹8,500 per 1,000 cigarettes
After the price changes, Godfrey Phillips shares climbed 1.41% to ₹2,347 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at around 10:30am
ITC's stock also went up nearly 1%, reaching ₹312.
The new excise duty structure kicked in on February 1, 2026: taxes range from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per thousand cigarettes depending on type.
With GST now as high as 40%, companies have already raised prices twice this year to keep pace with rising costs.