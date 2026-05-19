Godfrey Phillips India and ITC raise cigarette prices, shares rise

Excise duties ₹2,050-₹8,500 per 1,000 cigarettes

After the price changes, Godfrey Phillips shares climbed 1.41% to ₹2,347 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at around 10:30am

ITC's stock also went up nearly 1%, reaching ₹312.

The new excise duty structure kicked in on February 1, 2026: taxes range from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per thousand cigarettes depending on type.

With GST now as high as 40%, companies have already raised prices twice this year to keep pace with rising costs.