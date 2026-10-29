Godrej Consumer Products Q2 revenue rises 19% and profit 13.8%

To offset higher crude oil prices, Godrej raised prices on fabric care brands like Fab, Zap, and Ezee.

Home care sales grew 19%, and international business was a highlight: Indonesia sales rose 20%, while Africa, the US and West Asia saw a huge 40% jump.

The company is still searching for a new India CEO after Sudhir Sitapati stepped down but has announced a ₹5 interim dividend per share for FY27 as a sign of confidence in future growth.