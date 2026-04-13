Godrej Industries reshuffle: Burjis Godrej joins board, Pirojsha succeeds Nadir

Burjis Godrej exits Astec LifeSciences

Burjis is stepping down as managing director at Astec LifeSciences, with Vishal Sharma (currently CEO of Godrej Chemicals) taking over as chairperson there, and Arijit Mukherjee moving up to executive director.

Pirojsha says the next phase for the 131-year-old group will focus on "We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us," showing they're aiming for progress while sticking to their core values.