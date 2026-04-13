Godrej Industries reshuffle: Burjis Godrej joins board, Pirojsha succeeds Nadir
Big changes are coming to Godrej Industries: Burjis Godrej will join the board as a nonexecutive director this August and step up as chairperson of Godrej Agrovet.
Meanwhile, Pirojsha Godrej is set to take over as group chairperson from Nadir Godrej.
This marks the first time Burjis's future leadership role has been officially announced.
Burjis Godrej exits Astec LifeSciences
Burjis is stepping down as managing director at Astec LifeSciences, with Vishal Sharma (currently CEO of Godrej Chemicals) taking over as chairperson there, and Arijit Mukherjee moving up to executive director.
Pirojsha says the next phase for the 131-year-old group will focus on "We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us," showing they're aiming for progress while sticking to their core values.