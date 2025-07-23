Godrej Industries's stock drops despite strong annual results

Despite strong annual numbers and a jump in earnings per share (from ₹1.78 to ₹29.14), investors seem wary because debt levels climbed—debt-to-equity hit 3.73 by March.

Godrej's big annual meeting is on August 13

The company says it can still handle its interest payments (interest coverage ratio is at 2.23), and its assets have grown to nearly ₹88,000 crore from last year's ₹61,548 crore.

