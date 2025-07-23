Next Article
Godrej Industries's stock drops despite strong annual results
Godrej Industries's stock dropped 2.09% on Wednesday to ₹1,120.50—even though the company had a big year financially.
For FY2025, revenue rose 18% and net profit more than doubled to ₹1,483 crore.
The stock is part of the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
Investors seem wary because debt levels climbed
Despite strong annual numbers and a jump in earnings per share (from ₹1.78 to ₹29.14), investors seem wary because debt levels climbed—debt-to-equity hit 3.73 by March.
The company says it can still handle its interest payments (interest coverage ratio is at 2.23), and its assets have grown to nearly ₹88,000 crore from last year's ₹61,548 crore.
Godrej's big annual meeting is coming up on August 13 if you want to keep an eye on what's next.