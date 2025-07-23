Tata Mid Cap Fund: ₹10,000/month SIP would've grown ₹11.26cr Business Jul 23, 2025

If you'd started a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in Tata Mid Cap Fund back in July 1994, your total investment of about ₹37.2 lakh could've grown to over ₹11.26 crore by July 2025—thanks to an impressive annualized return of nearly 17.6%.

The fund mainly bets on mid-cap companies riding big trends like electric vehicles and healthcare, with top picks like Max Financial Services and AU Small Finance Bank.