Tata Mid Cap Fund: ₹10,000/month SIP would've grown ₹11.26cr
If you'd started a ₹10,000 monthly SIP in Tata Mid Cap Fund back in July 1994, your total investment of about ₹37.2 lakh could've grown to over ₹11.26 crore by July 2025—thanks to an impressive annualized return of nearly 17.6%.
The fund mainly bets on mid-cap companies riding big trends like electric vehicles and healthcare, with top picks like Max Financial Services and AU Small Finance Bank.
Key details about the fund
The fund's been managed by Satish Chandra Mishra since 2021 and tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI index.
But just a heads up: experts say past returns aren't a promise for the future, so always check your risk comfort before jumping into mid-cap funds like this one!