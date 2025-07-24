Godrej partners with Pratt & Whitney to make aircraft parts

Godrej is expanding its manufacturing capacity in India

Godrej is already running 35,000 square meters of manufacturing space in India, with an extra 48,500 square meters on the way.

Maneck Behramkamdin, who leads the aerospace division, says expanding like this helps them play a bigger role in the worldwide supply chain.

With Pratt & Whitney bringing their engine expertise to the table, both companies are set to push India's aerospace industry forward together.