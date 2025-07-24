Godrej partners with Pratt & Whitney to make aircraft parts
Godrej's aerospace division just announced a partnership with Pratt & Whitney to make aircraft engine parts.
This move is set to boost Godrej's tech game and ramp up production, putting them in the spotlight as a possible go-to supplier for global aircraft makers.
It's also a big step for India's growing presence in the aerospace world.
Godrej is expanding its manufacturing capacity in India
Godrej is already running 35,000 square meters of manufacturing space in India, with an extra 48,500 square meters on the way.
Maneck Behramkamdin, who leads the aerospace division, says expanding like this helps them play a bigger role in the worldwide supply chain.
With Pratt & Whitney bringing their engine expertise to the table, both companies are set to push India's aerospace industry forward together.