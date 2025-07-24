Tata Digital cuts losses, but revenue growth cools off Business Jul 24, 2025

Tata Digital managed to cut its yearly loss by nearly a third, bringing it down to ₹828 crore for FY25.

But while they're losing less money, their revenue growth cooled off—up just 30% this year after a huge jump last time.

The numbers show that not all of Tata's digital bets are paying off equally.