Tata Digital cuts losses, but revenue growth cools off
Tata Digital managed to cut its yearly loss by nearly a third, bringing it down to ₹828 crore for FY25.
But while they're losing less money, their revenue growth cooled off—up just 30% this year after a huge jump last time.
The numbers show that not all of Tata's digital bets are paying off equally.
BigBasket struggles while Tata 1mg shines
BigBasket faced tough competition, with revenue dipping 7%, though it did shrink its losses by 20%.
Meanwhile, Tata 1mg had a standout year—revenue jumped 36% and profits tripled, thanks mostly to rising demand for health tests and e-pharmacy in cities.
Tata NeuPass now has 140 million members
Tata NeuPass now boasts a massive 140 million members, showing people are sticking with the brand family.
Plus, Tata Sons pumped in another ₹1,965 crore to keep things running smoothly.
Still, even with these wins and better margins in some areas, getting all of Tata Digital's platforms to work together remains a big challenge.