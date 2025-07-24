InMobi eyes $1B IPO in India by 2025 Business Jul 24, 2025

InMobi, a Mumbai-founded mobile advertising giant backed by SoftBank, is planning a $1 billion IPO in India by 2025.

If all goes well, the company could be valued between $5-6 billion.

This move follows a wave of Indian tech startups choosing to go public at home, with over $7 billion already raised through IPOs this year.