InMobi eyes $1B IPO in India by 2025
InMobi, a Mumbai-founded mobile advertising giant backed by SoftBank, is planning a $1 billion IPO in India by 2025.
If all goes well, the company could be valued between $5-6 billion.
This move follows a wave of Indian tech startups choosing to go public at home, with over $7 billion already raised through IPOs this year.
Ad business and Glance stake
InMobi runs global mobile ads and also owns a big stake in Glance, an AI-powered lock-screen platform you might've seen on smartphones.
The IPO will reflect both its ad business and its share in Glance—a combination of both, as one insider put it.
To prep for the listing, InMobi is shifting its headquarters from Singapore back to India and plans to file draft documents soon.
Meanwhile, Glance itself is eyeing a fresh $200 million funding round as it gears up for more growth.