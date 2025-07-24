Google appeals reduced fine in Play Store billing case
Google is appealing a recent ruling that backed India's antitrust watchdog, which fined the tech giant for forcing app developers to use its Play Billing System for paid apps and in-app purchases.
The original fine was ₹936 crore, but it was later reduced to ₹216.69 crore by the tribunal.
Google filed its appeal on July 21, 2024.
Implications of the ruling
This case could shake up how payments work on India's Play Store.
If the ruling stands, developers would be free to use other payment systems—not just Google's—and rival UPI apps wouldn't get sidelined by Google Pay.
For users and indie app makers, it could mean more choice and better transparency around payments.
Plus, the outcome might set new rules for how big tech platforms operate in India going forward.
