Godrej Properties plans ₹32,000cr H2 projects to meet ₹39,000cr target
Godrej Properties is gearing up for a massive second half of fiscal 2027, planning new real estate projects worth ₹32,000 crore to help reach its ambitious annual sales target of ₹39,000 crore.
The company has already clocked in sales of ₹16,659 crore between April and September 2026, about 43% of what they're aiming for this year.
Profit down 62% to ₹154cr
Despite a tough quarter where net profit dropped 62% (down to ₹154 crore) thanks to rising costs, Godrej Properties saw revenue from operations more than double.
They're counting on new launches in spots like Bandra, Vikhroli, and Noida to boost sales further.
Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej remains upbeat about hitting targets and says the expected cash flow will go straight into future investments and keeping finances healthy.