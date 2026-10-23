Godrej Properties profit drops 62% to ₹154cr amid rising costs
Business
Godrej Properties just posted a 62% drop in profit for Q2, landing at ₹154 crore, even though its sales shot up.
The main culprit? Raw material costs climbed fast, eating into their gains.
Godrej Properties revenue up 161.4% ₹1935cr
Revenue soared by 161.4% to ₹1,935 crore, but expenses jumped nearly as much, up 90.4% to ₹2,477 crore, thanks to higher raw material costs.
After the news broke, Godrej's stock slipped 5.2%, adding to a tough year for investors.