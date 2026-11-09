Godrej Properties to launch ₹32,000cr residential projects in H2 FY2026-27
Godrej Properties is doubling down on India's housing boom, announcing plans to launch ₹32,000 crore worth of new residential projects in the second half of FY2026-27.
That's twice what they rolled out earlier this year, as part of its strategy to expand business and cash in on strong housing demand.
Godrej Properties targets ₹41,500cr sales bookings
The company is targeting major hubs like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
They're aiming for a 22% jump in sales bookings to ₹41,500 crore and have already pulled in nearly ₹9,666 crore from customer advances this year.
Despite delivering just 3.4 million square feet so far, Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej says they're staying committed to their big delivery target of 13.5 million square feet, confidently keeping pace with growth even as the market shifts.