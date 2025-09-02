Next Article
Godrej Properties zooms 2% on stellar Q1 results
Godrej Properties's stock climbed 2.12% to ₹1,993.60 on Tuesday.
The boost came after the company reported impressive numbers for April-June 2025: revenue hit ₹434.56 crore and net profit reached ₹625.59 crore, with earnings per share at ₹19.92.
Annual revenue and net profit nearly doubled
Looking at the bigger picture, Godrej Properties's annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 shot up to ₹4,922.84 crore from ₹3,035.62 crore last year.
Net profit nearly doubled too—₹1,507.83 crore compared to last year's ₹719.32 crore—while EPS jumped to ₹49.02 per share.
All in all, it's been a strong run that's clearly catching investors' attention!