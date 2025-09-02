Godrej Properties zooms 2% on stellar Q1 results

Annual revenue and net profit nearly doubled

Looking at the bigger picture, Godrej Properties's annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 shot up to ₹4,922.84 crore from ₹3,035.62 crore last year.

Net profit nearly doubled too—₹1,507.83 crore compared to last year's ₹719.32 crore—while EPS jumped to ₹49.02 per share.

All in all, it's been a strong run that's clearly catching investors' attention!