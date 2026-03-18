'Goebbels of Trump era': Jeremy O Harris confronts Sam Altman
At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, playwright Jeremy O. Harris publicly confronted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, calling him the Joseph Goebbels of the Trump administration, over OpenAI's deal to provide AI tech for classified government use.
The moment happened in front of stars like Michael B Jordan and Timothee Chalamet, drawing attention to growing concerns about AI's role in military projects.
Harris later clarified he meant to compare Altman to Flick
Later, Harris admitted he'd had "a few too many martinis" and said he meant to compare Altman to Friedrich Flick, a German industrialist convicted at Nuremberg, rather than Goebbels.
The exchange reflects broader backlash from both tech workers and the public about OpenAI's Pentagon partnership.
Harris is known for his play 'Slave Play'
Harris is best known for his play Slave Play, which scored Tony nominations.
His work often dives into themes like race and identity, and this latest incident shows just how heated debates around AI ethics are getting—even on Hollywood's biggest night.