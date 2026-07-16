Goenka family building Nand Kishore Goenka University for nearly ₹100cr
Business
The Goenka family is setting up the Nand Kishore Goenka University in Agroha, Hisar, with a nearly ₹100 crore investment.
Announced by Dr. Subhash Chandra after his father's last rites, the university will be built on 32 acres of family land and focus on "Social Service" and "Giving Back to Society," a tribute to their father's values.
EDII partnership, ministers attend funeral
Dr. Chandra and his brothers are teaming up with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to make the university a center of excellence.
The funeral was attended by big political names like Union Minister Manohar Lal and Haryana Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, highlighting how much respect the Goenkas hold in the region.