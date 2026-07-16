Goenka family building Nand Kishore Goenka University for nearly ₹100cr

The Goenka family is setting up the Nand Kishore Goenka University in Agroha, Hisar, with a nearly ₹100 crore investment.

Announced by Dr. Subhash Chandra after his father's last rites, the university will be built on 32 acres of family land and focus on "Social Service" and "Giving Back to Society," a tribute to their father's values.