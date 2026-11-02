Gokce Guven sentenced just over 2 years for defrauding investors

Gokce Guven faked her company's revenue, forged partnerships, and even kept two sets of financial records to trick investors.

She also lied on her visa application after her student visa expired, claiming "extraordinary" business skills to get an O-1A visa, which was later revoked.

Along with prison time, she has been ordered to pay back $6,717,997 in forfeiture and restitution.

This case is a big reminder: investor trust is serious business, and fraud can catch up with anyone, even those on top lists.