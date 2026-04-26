Gokul Rajaram predicts AI could replace product designers by 2026

Tech leaders say designers stay essential

Rajaram's bold take has sparked debate. Many tech leaders disagree, saying designers bring creativity and intuition that AI can't match.

As Jordan Singer, founder and CEO of AI startup Mainframe Computer, puts it, "If you mean (a) pure product designer who only draws pixels, agree. You need to become a builder too. But more broadly, design won't just disappear, and the discipline and skillset will become more relevant than ever to separate those who don't care from the ones who do."

Karri Saarinen from Linear adds that design roles will stay vital: if anything, other jobs might be more at risk from AI than design itself.