Gokul Rajaram predicts AI could replace product designers by 2026
Gokul Rajaram, known for Google AdSense and investing in Figma, predicts that by 2026, AI could make traditional product design jobs disappear.
He suggests companies might rely on AI tools and just a few consultants instead of hiring full-time designers.
Tech leaders say designers stay essential
Rajaram's bold take has sparked debate. Many tech leaders disagree, saying designers bring creativity and intuition that AI can't match.
As Jordan Singer, founder and CEO of AI startup Mainframe Computer, puts it, "If you mean (a) pure product designer who only draws pixels, agree. You need to become a builder too. But more broadly, design won't just disappear, and the discipline and skillset will become more relevant than ever to separate those who don't care from the ones who do."
Karri Saarinen from Linear adds that design roles will stay vital: if anything, other jobs might be more at risk from AI than design itself.