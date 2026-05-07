GoKwik launches Kwik Ship AI logistics platform for D2C brands

Kwik Ship powered by 200 million signals

Powered by data from 200 million-plus shopper signals, Kwik Ship spots risky orders early and picks the best delivery partners for each location.

Its automation tools help brands save more than 50 hours of work every month and have dropped return-to-origin rates by up to 20%.

Plus, features like automated order tracking and WhatsApp updates mean fewer customer questions, almost 40% fewer, making life easier for both shoppers and businesses.