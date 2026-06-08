Gold $4,334.50 and silver $67.39 dip on US data

Investors shift focus to oil

A stronger US job market, rising bond yields, and a firm dollar have made gold and silver less attractive lately.

Plus, tensions in West Asia are sending energy prices higher, so investors are paying more attention to oil than bullion right now.

Analysts say gold and silver could stay unpredictable as everyone watches inflation numbers, central bank decisions, and global events.

If you're thinking about investing in these metals, keep an eye on the news: it's moving fast!