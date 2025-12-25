Gold and silver chill near record highs after wild 2025 run

If you're into investing or just curious about what's shaking up markets, these moves matter. Big gains in gold and silver usually mean people are looking for safe places to park their money—think global tensions, worries about inflation, or just wanting something solid when things feel uncertain.

What's pushing prices up?

A mix of things: rising demand from investors and central banks, tight supplies, and global drama (like US-Venezuela tensions and naval blockades) have all played a part.

Hopes for interest rate cuts next year and a weaker US dollar added fuel to the fire—plus some traders locking in profits as the year wraps up.

Silver got an extra boost from physical shortages and strong ETF demand after a big squeeze in October.