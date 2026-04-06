Gold and silver climb on possible Iran US ceasefire news
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up after news broke about a possible ceasefire between Iran and the US which could reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
On Monday, 6 April 2026, global gold futures climbed $54 to $4,733 an ounce, while silver gained nearly $1 to hit $73.73 an ounce.
The buzz around peace talks brought some relief after recent market dips.
MCX gold ₹151,300 silver ₹236,390 rebound
Back home, gold on MCX jumped ₹1,710 to ₹151,300 per 10gm and silver rose ₹3,895 to ₹236,390 per kilogram, bouncing back from earlier drops linked to regional tensions.
Still, a strong US dollar and high bond yields kept these gains in check.
It's a reminder of how global events can quickly shake up what's happening with your investments or jewelry plans.