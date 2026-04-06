Gold and silver climb on possible Iran US ceasefire news Business Apr 06, 2026

Gold and silver prices shot up after news broke about a possible ceasefire between Iran and the US which could reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, 6 April 2026, global gold futures climbed $54 to $4,733 an ounce, while silver gained nearly $1 to hit $73.73 an ounce.

The buzz around peace talks brought some relief after recent market dips.