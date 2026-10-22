Gold and silver drop after Saudi attacks boost oil prices
Business
Gold and silver prices took a hit this week thanks to fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
With crude oil prices jumping after attacks in Saudi Arabia, gold dropped 0.49% to $4,129.60 per ounce and silver slid 1.15% to $57.045 per ounce worldwide, raising new worries about inflation and what central banks might do next.
Gold down to ₹1.49L, silver ₹2.13L
Back home, gold fell by ₹1,300 to ₹1.49 lakh per 10gm and silver dropped ₹1,600 to ₹2.13 lakh per kilo as of October 21, 2026.
The stronger rupee made it cheaper for Indian buyers to pick up gold priced in dollars, which helped push local prices down even while global markets were shaky.