Gold and silver fall in India ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
Business
Gold and silver just got a bit cheaper in India: gold dropped 0.72% to ₹151,547 per 10gm, and silver slid 2.5% to ₹237,190 per kilogram on MCX.
This price cut has sparked a rush in advance gold bookings as people get ready for Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 and the wedding season.
U.S.-Iran tensions spur advance bookings
The dip is tied to global events: tensions from failed U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and a blockade have made investors cautious.
Suvankar Sen, managing director of Senco Gold, shared that "The fall in prices has encouraged consumers to step in and make advance bookings," especially with everyone watching what's next for global markets and monetary policy.