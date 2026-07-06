Gold and silver fall in India as US dollar strengthens
Gold and silver prices just took a dip in India: gold slipped by ₹150 to hit ₹150,650 per 10gm in the national capital (Delhi), while silver dropped a hefty ₹5,000 per kg after days of climbing.
The main reasons? Global prices are down and the US dollar is flexing its strength.
Experts watch US inflation, Tehran ties
Experts say ongoing tensions in West Asia and uncertainty around US Federal Reserve policies are making investors cautious.
Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, explained that everyone's watching US inflation data and Washington-Tehran relations right now.
Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, added that while hopes for easing inflation could help prices bounce back, high interest rates might keep gold from rising much anytime soon.