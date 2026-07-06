Gold and silver fall in India as US dollar strengthens

Experts watch US inflation, Tehran ties

Experts say ongoing tensions in West Asia and uncertainty around US Federal Reserve policies are making investors cautious.

Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, explained that everyone's watching US inflation data and Washington-Tehran relations right now.

Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, added that while hopes for easing inflation could help prices bounce back, high interest rates might keep gold from rising much anytime soon.