Gold and silver hit year lows amid US rate fears
Gold and silver just dropped to their lowest prices this year, mainly because of worries about rising US interest rates.
On Friday, gold slid by ₹5,200 to ₹129,300 per 10gm in Delhi, a total fall of ₹17,600 over nine sessions since November 9.
Silver also took a big hit and now sits at ₹1.58 lakh per kg, down more than 60% from its peak.
Indian gold and silver demand muted
Since January highs, gold is down ₹53,700 and silver has dropped by ₹2.46 lakh per kg.
The main reasons? A stronger US dollar and higher American interest rates (plus a firmer rupee at home).
Even with these lower prices, demand in India hasn't picked up much, lower prices have lifted purchases this week, particularly for wedding jewelry, offering families an opportunity to shop at more attractive levels.
Changing spending habits seem to be keeping gold and silver out of most shopping carts for now.