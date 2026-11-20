Gold and silver just dropped to their lowest prices this year, mainly because of worries about rising US interest rates.

On Friday, gold slid by ₹5,200 to ₹129,300 per 10gm in Delhi, a total fall of ₹17,600 over nine sessions since November 9.

Silver also took a big hit and now sits at ₹1.58 lakh per kg, down more than 60% from its peak.