Gold and silver jump in India on weaker US dollar
Business
Gold just got a lot pricier in India, up by ₹3,000 to ₹1,47,500 per 10gm today, bouncing back after two days of falling prices.
Silver is also on a roll, climbing ₹5,000 to hit ₹2.40 lakh per kilo. The main reason? A weaker US dollar. Strong demand from both investors and industry is boosting silver.
Global metals rise after Japan intervention
Globally, gold and silver prices are rising too, thanks to the US dollar dropping after Japan stepped in to boost its yen.
Plus, comments from the US Fed chair hinting at fewer interest rate hikes gave gold an extra push.
Everyone is now watching for the latest US jobs data, which could shake things up again soon.