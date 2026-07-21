Gold and silver nudge higher amid tensions, US rate talk
Business
Gold and silver prices nudged up on Tuesday as global tensions pushed people toward safer investments.
On MCX, analysts see resistance for gold at ₹142,000 per 10gm, and silver reached $57.145 per ounce on COMEX.
But hopes for bigger gains were held back by talk of higher US interest rates.
Metals tied to oil and geopolitics
Worldwide, gold and silver also saw small bumps thanks to worries about inflation and unrest in West Asia.
Oil prices dipped a bit with news of U.S.-Iran talks, but threats from Yemen's Houthis kept nerves high.
Experts say gold could face limits if US rates rise further, though silver is holding up better for now.
Both metals are still closely tied to what happens next in oil and geopolitics.