Gold and silver rally amid bets Fed will pause hikes Business Jul 06, 2026

Gold and silver are making a comeback this week, thanks to growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve might hold off on raising interest rates.

Gold jumped $90 to $4,215 per ounce, while silver climbed $2.73 to hit $63.73, mostly because weaker US job numbers have people betting the Fed will pause rate hikes in July.