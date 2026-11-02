Gold and silver rebound as oil falls, easing inflation worries
Gold and silver prices made a comeback after last week's dip, mostly because oil prices fell and eased inflation worries.
Gold climbed 0.7% to over $3,903 an ounce, while silver jumped 2.25% to $50.06 an ounce, recovering from last Friday's sharp sell-off when both metals tumbled as investors cashed in profits and tried to cover losses in tech stocks.
Indian futures rise, US rate risk
Indian gold futures followed the global trend, briefly crossing ₹1.39 lakh before settling at ₹138,659 per 10gm (up 0.13%).
Silver futures also edged higher by 0.81%, trading at ₹180,589 per kilogram on Monday morning.
Looking ahead, analysts say US interest rate decisions could shake things up again: higher rates often make gold and silver less attractive compared with investments that pay interest or dividends.