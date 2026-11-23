Gold and silver rebound: Is this a buying opportunity?
What's the story
Gold and silver prices have rebounded in early Asian trade today. The recovery comes after a sharp decline last week that saw gold hit a 14-month low. Spot gold rose by 1.1% to $3,578.24 per ounce while silver gained 2.6% to $42.21 an ounce in early Asian trading today. The rebound is largely due to investors reassessing the interest rate outlook ahead of key US inflation data and signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Investor behavior
Physical gold demand increases in India, China last week
The recent market correction has prompted some investors to return to the market and buy at lower prices.
In India and China, physical gold demand reportedly increased last week as price declines attracted bargain hunters and investors looking to accumulate bullion.
However, this recovery could also be a short-term buying reaction after the steep decline rather than a reversal of the broader trend.
Market anticipation
Investors await US inflation data for Fed's interest rate trajectory
Investors are closely watching the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data due on Wednesday.
The report could provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, influencing bullion prices.
Markets are also assessing hawkish comments from Fed officials about persistent inflation and whether interest rates need to remain higher for longer periods.
Market trends
Gold, silver prices witnessed sharp correction last week
Last week, both international and domestic markets witnessed a sharp correction.
MCX December futures for gold fell by ₹14,927 or 11%, closing at ₹1.21 lakh per 10gm.
Silver also declined by ₹28,496 or 16.2%, to ₹1.47 lakh per kg.
The sell-off was attributed to profit booking, a stronger rupee, hawkish Fed commentary, and weakness across broader financial markets including AI-linked stocks.
Market outlook
Factors to watch for precious metals' near-term outlook
The near-term direction of precious metals will depend on US inflation readings, Federal Reserve signals, dollar movements, and global market sentiment.
While the latest rebound offers some relief after last week's steep losses, analysts expect volatility to remain elevated with further downside not ruled out.
The shortened US trading week due to Thanksgiving could also reduce liquidity and amplify price swings.