Gold and silver retreat on profit taking after global rally

Gold and silver prices took a dip on Thursday after a big jump the day before.

On the COMEX, gold futures slipped 0.85% to $4,116.50 per ounce, and silver dropped 0.83% to $59.795 per ounce.

Wednesday had seen domestic gold shoot up by ₹1,900 and silver by ₹8,500 thanks to a global rally, but some quick profit-taking brought prices back down.