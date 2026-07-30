Gold and silver rise after US Federal Reserve holds rates
Business
Gold and silver prices shot up on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve decided not to raise interest rates.
With the US dollar taking a hit, gold futures climbed 2% to $4,115 per ounce and silver futures rose 3.5% to $59.40, making both metals more attractive for investors looking for safer bets.
India MCX metals rebound amid tensions
India followed suit, with MCX gold jumping ₹1,500 to ₹142,097 per 10gm and silver up ₹4,600 to ₹219,000 per kilogram, bouncing back from Tuesday's losses.
Meanwhile, global markets were also shaken by rising geopolitical tensions after President Trump warned Iran over recent attacks.
Brent crude spiked 7.5%, adding even more uncertainty for investors everywhere.