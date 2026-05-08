Gold and silver rise as U.S.-Iran hopes, US dollar weakens
Business
Gold and silver prices climbed on Friday thanks to easing inflation fears, a weaker US dollar, and hopes for better U.S.-Iran relations.
Gold is up nearly 2% this week, with talks about reopening the Strait of Hormuz helping calm nerves despite recent tensions.
Lower oil, falling yields boost metals
Lower oil prices and falling bond yields made gold and silver more attractive.
Both the US and Iran signaled they want to avoid further conflict, which reassured markets.
The Fed also hinted interest rates might stay steady for now.
Meanwhile, traders are keeping an eye on US job data coming out soon.
China just added to its gold stash for the 18th month in a row.