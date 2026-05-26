Gold and silver slide Tuesday as Middle East tensions rise

U.S.-Iran tensions rattle market confidence

Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions (like recent airstrikes and Iran's reported targeting of a US F-35 jet) have shaken confidence in the markets.

Even though Trump says he's hopeful about peace talks, ongoing disputes over Iran's nuclear program and the key Strait of Hormuz keep things unsettled.

On top of that, higher bond yields and a strong dollar are making gold less appealing right now, especially for buyers outside the US.