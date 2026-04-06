Gold and silver slip in India amid stronger US dollar
Business
Gold and silver prices in India slipped on Monday, with gold futures down to ₹1.49 lakh per 10gm and silver settling at ₹2.31 lakh per kilogram.
The drop comes as global uncertainty grows, thanks to a stronger US dollar, higher oil prices, and ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.
Global metals fall after US jobs
Globally, gold fell 0.5% to $4,652.89 an ounce while silver dropped 0.9% to $72.34 an ounce, partly due to strong US jobs data boosting the US dollar's value.
Plus, recent warnings from President Trump about possible military action against Iran have added more pressure on precious metal prices worldwide, making markets feel extra cautious right now.