Gold and silver slip in India as US dollar strengthens

Analysts watch gold at ₹1.45L

Analysts are keeping an eye on gold's support level at ₹1.45 lakh: If it drops below that, we could see prices fall closer to ₹1.40 lakh per 10gm.

Silver isn't doing much better; after a sharp drop on June 23 to ₹2.26 lakh per kilogram, it is now trading below ₹2.33 lakh per kilogram.

Investors are waiting for the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures report to see how inflation might affect future trends in both metals.