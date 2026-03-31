Gold and silver surge on MCX amid strong US dollar

Experts advise cautious staggered buys

Market experts recommend playing it safe if you're thinking about investing.

Vandana Bharti from SMC Global says gold's key support is between ₹142,000 and ₹144,500; if prices drop below that range, things could get rougher.

Still, she points out that global tensions and central bank moves could create chances to buy during dips.

Jigar Trivedi from IndusInd Securities adds that a weakening rupee could push domestic gold prices around.

He suggests looking for better entry points between ₹125,000 and ₹130,000 and spreading out your buys instead of going all in at once.