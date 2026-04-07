Gold and silver volatile on MCX amid global economic uncertainty

Renisha Chainani says metals range bound

Conflicts in West Asia and fresh U.S.-Iran tensions have made gold and silver more popular as safe investments, but high interest rates are stopping prices from really taking off.

Dr. Renisha Chainani from Augmont sums it up: both metals are stuck in a tight range because of all this uncertainty.

She also points out that sharp price swings could keep happening as long as these global issues stick around, so if you're tracking gold or silver, keep an eye on world events!