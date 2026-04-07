Gold and silver volatile on MCX amid global economic uncertainty
Gold and silver prices are swinging up and down right now, mostly thanks to global tensions and economic uncertainty.
On the MCX, gold is hovering between ₹149,000 and ₹150,000 per 10gm, while silver sits around ₹231,000 to ₹233,000 per kilogram.
Basically: it's a bit of a rollercoaster for anyone watching these markets.
Renisha Chainani says metals range bound
Conflicts in West Asia and fresh U.S.-Iran tensions have made gold and silver more popular as safe investments, but high interest rates are stopping prices from really taking off.
Dr. Renisha Chainani from Augmont sums it up: both metals are stuck in a tight range because of all this uncertainty.
She also points out that sharp price swings could keep happening as long as these global issues stick around, so if you're tracking gold or silver, keep an eye on world events!