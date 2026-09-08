Gold around $4,400 with U.S.-Iran tensions and 60% Fed odds

Gold is hanging around $4,400 an ounce this week, as traders keep a close eye on rising U.S.-Iran tensions and a weaker US dollar.

The recent flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices up and sparked fresh worries about inflation.

With all this uncertainty, markets now see a 60% chance the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at its meeting next week, a move that could put extra pressure on gold.