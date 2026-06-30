Gold at $3,955 below $4,000 as Fed fears hit metals Business Jun 30, 2026

Gold and silver just had a rough week, with prices dropping sharply thanks to fears that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates soon.

Gold futures slid $83 to $3,955 an ounce, dipping below $4,000 for the second time this month and ending June down nearly 12%.

Silver wasn't spared either; it dropped to $57 before bouncing back slightly, but still finished the month 21% lower.