Gold at $4,096.13 lowest since August amid US dollar strength
Business
Gold just dropped to its lowest price since August, now at $4,096.13 per ounce, a 1.6% dip.
The main reasons? The US dollar is getting stronger and Treasury yields are up, making gold less appealing for investors.
Everyone's watching the Federal Reserve for hints about possible interest rate hikes that could shake things up even more.
China's central bank buying gold
China's central bank isn't slowing down: it's been buying gold for 23 months straight.
Silver took a bigger hit, falling 2.9% to $59.89 per ounce, while platinum and palladium also dropped by 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively.