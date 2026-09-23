Gold barely moves to $4,380.90, silver jumps amid U.S.-Iran talks
Gold prices barely budged on Wednesday, ticking up just 0.10% to $4,380.90 per ounce, while silver made a bigger splash with a 1.25% jump to $67.360 per ounce.
The reason? Investors are watching U.S.-Iran talks and interest rate buzz, and dropping oil prices are helping ease inflation worries.
Delhi gold to ₹1.54L/10g, silver ₹2.42L/kg
Back home in New Delhi, gold actually dropped by ₹1,500 to ₹1.54 lakh per 10gm on September 22, thanks to a stronger US dollar and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Silver stayed flat at ₹2.42 lakh per kilogram.
As Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, put it, "easing oil prices provided some support by reducing inflation concerns," but everyone's still waiting for more signals from the Fed before making their next move.